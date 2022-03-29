Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ZPTAF stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

