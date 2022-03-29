Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($126.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Symrise stock traded up €0.95 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €108.00 ($118.68). The stock had a trading volume of 253,810 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.15. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.