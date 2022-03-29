Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($126.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Symrise stock traded up €0.95 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €108.00 ($118.68). The stock had a trading volume of 253,810 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.15. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

