TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.70

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €20.70 ($22.75) and last traded at €21.09 ($23.18), with a volume of 310500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.80 ($22.86).

TEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.40.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.