Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 16,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 488,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a P/E ratio of -107.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $294,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

