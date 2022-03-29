Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.67.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.