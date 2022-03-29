Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Evan S. Lederman Purchases 8,300 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $12,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Team stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,532. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 417.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Team by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

