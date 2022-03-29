TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0433 on Exchanges

TenX (PAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, TenX has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $50,929.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00107535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

