Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Teradata by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

