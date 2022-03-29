TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TeraGo stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

