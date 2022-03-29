The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 4,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.