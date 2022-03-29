The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €178.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €107.70 ($118.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €110.14 and its 200-day moving average is €111.31. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

