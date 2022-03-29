The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $$17.89 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.
Kansai Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)
