The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) to Neutral

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $$17.89 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

