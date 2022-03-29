The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,549,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 397,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,280,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

