Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $61.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00193893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00414336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

