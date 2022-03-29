TitanSwap Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $63.66 million and $1.50 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00107277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

