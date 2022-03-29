TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $455,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.