Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,211,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,980,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

