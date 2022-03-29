TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

NYSE TRU traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,325. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

