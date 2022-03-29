Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 179.1% in March

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.