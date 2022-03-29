Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 0.7%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.64. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

