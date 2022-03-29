Truist Financial Weighs in on Amcor plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.35 on Monday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

