Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.