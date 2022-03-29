Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $16.96 on Friday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
