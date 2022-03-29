Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $16.96 on Friday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.