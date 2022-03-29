UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report $330.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $323.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $101.54. 205,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.