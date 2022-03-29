UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $1.54 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,527,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

