United Rentals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of URI stock opened at $363.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.81.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

