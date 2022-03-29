United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.89) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 96.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 900.80 ($11.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.91).

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.57) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,712.60). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.