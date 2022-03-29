UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,668. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $517.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.39 and a 200 day moving average of $460.88. The firm has a market cap of $480.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

