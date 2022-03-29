Upwork (UPWK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) recently:

3/25/2022 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/18/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00.

2/19/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Upwork is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,389. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

