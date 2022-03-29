Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $37.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 1,415,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $718,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

