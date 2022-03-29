UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.