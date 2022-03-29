Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Critical Survey

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Petroteq Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.17 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $2.00 million 109.56 -$9.47 million ($0.01) -30.70

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18% Petroteq Energy N/A -18.22% -14.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petroteq Energy beats Valaris on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Petroteq Energy (Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties. The company was founded by Aleksandr Blyumkin on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.

