Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

