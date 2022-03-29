Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.53

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $34.42. Valneva shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.