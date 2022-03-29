Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.53

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $34.42. Valneva shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VALN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.