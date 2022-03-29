Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

