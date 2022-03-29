Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 228,353 shares.The stock last traded at $196.58 and had previously closed at $195.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.80.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.