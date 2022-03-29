Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. 232,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,189. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

