Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 414,743 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

