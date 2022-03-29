Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 22,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,192. The firm has a market cap of $302.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.