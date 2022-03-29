Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $23.22

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $24.35. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 1,982 shares trading hands.

VERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,458 shares of company stock worth $6,291,367.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

