Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,008,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,531. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.