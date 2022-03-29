Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.