Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. 128,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.