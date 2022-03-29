VNX Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $3.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00107462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.