Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, equities analysts expect that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volcon (VLCN)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.