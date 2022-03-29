Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65). On average, equities analysts expect that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Volcon in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

