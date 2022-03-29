W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

WPC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 1,195,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

