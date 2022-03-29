Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.88 ($21.85). 84,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

