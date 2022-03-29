Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.88 ($21.85). 84,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

