Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $103.03 million and $6.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00195718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.28 or 0.00414989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

