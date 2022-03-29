Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waters by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.92. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,136. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.39. Waters Co. has a one year low of $278.29 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

