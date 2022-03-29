Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

Savaria (TSE: SIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.86.

Get Savaria Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.