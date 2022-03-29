Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

Savaria (TSE: SIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Savaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIS opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.
